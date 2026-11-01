'Nobody Wants This' star puts Netflix on-set tension rumours to rest

Ahead of the potential renewal of Nobody Wants This, a rom-com show on Netflix, for season four, a political disagreement between the series' two stars caught viewers' attention.

The disagreement centres on a row over a crisis in the Middle East.

It reportedly began when Adam Brody, who plays Rabbi Noah Roklov in the show, aired his views on the conflict in the region.

In an interview he gave to GQ earlier in September, he said, "It’s awful that it’s taken so much death and misery, but it does feel like it’s reaching a breaking point that it should have a while ago."

In his view, the U.S. administration has been playing a key role in fuelling the suffering of those under fire.

But in the same vein, he believed the future administration might reverse those policies.

"I’m hopeful that another administration can really do some good and correct some of these policies that are helping that situation be as awful as it is," he said.

After Brody's interview, his co-star Tovah Feldshuh, who portrayed his on-screen mom, disagreed with him.

But before disagreeing with him, she had also made her feelings about him public.

“I love Adam; I also disagree with him,” she told the New York Post, adding that Brody's views, in her opinion, were incorrect.

Despite this, the matter snowballed into a controversy, prompting Feldshuh to deliver a strong message denying any cracks within the show's cast.

On Threads, the actress said the political disagreement doesn't mean the co-stars are hostile at work.

“Tensions are NOT RISING. Profound differences of opinion are,” she emphatically wrote.

Feldshuh continued, “Please do not conflate the two—and none of it will be brought to the set. I deeply enjoy filming NWT and hope we are chosen to go on for a fourth season.”

Her comments appear to come at a time when it is unclear whether Netflix will renew Nobody Wants This for a fourth season.