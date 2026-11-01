UK Chancellor risks breaking minimum wage promise for younger workers

The recent UK Budget announcements have ignited fierce political debate after the chancellor opted to maintain age-tiered minimum wage structures, risking a core promise made to younger workers. Under the measures taking effect in April 2027, the National Living Wage for those aged 21 and over will rise by 3.9% to £13.21 an hour.

In 2024, Labour said it would remove "discriminatory age bands", vowing to end the gap between the adult minimum wage and pay for 18 to 20-year-olds.

But in last week's Budget, Healey said that younger workers would see the same increase as older workers, leaving a gap between the two rates this year.

Pay for 18 to 20-year-olds in 2026 will rise to £11.27, while over-20s will be paid a minimum of £13.21 an hour.

In a BBC interview broadcast on Sunday, Healey was asked if younger workers would be paid the same as older workers, when it comes to the minimum wage, by the time of the next election?

"We'll take one step at a time," he said, suggesting that Labour might abandon its plan to close the gap before the next election.

It is a change that is likely to anger the unions and some on the left of the party.

However, separate sub-minimum pay bands for younger demographics—such as 18 to 20-year-olds—will scale up by the exact same percentage rather than closing the gap.

This decision effectively stalls progress toward a single, universal adult minimum wage rate that was previously championed.

Critics, trade unions, and youth advocates have slammed the continued wage disparity as deeply unfair, arguing that young adults handling identical responsibilities in retail, security, or care work face the exact same cost-of-living pressures as their older colleagues yet receive less legal pay.

Conversely, defenders and business groups caution that pushing youth wages up too aggressively could jeopardize job opportunities by making employers hesitant to hire less-experienced staff.

While the government defends its cautious approach as a safeguard for youth employment, opponents accuse leaders of backtracking on commitments to young laborers.