Kelly Osbourne makes heartbreaking confession after dad Ozzy's death: 'It will never come back'

Kelly Osbourne recently claimed that the death of her legendary father Ozzy Osbourne has ripped her family to pieces.

For those unaware, the Prince of Darkness died from a combination of causes at the age of 76 on July 22, 2025. Just weeks before his death, he reunited with his original Black Sabbath bandmates to perform a final farewell concert titled Back to the Beginning on July 5, 2025, in Birmingham, England.

According to Radar Online, Kelly stated that she does not have a good relationship with her sister Aimee Osbourne, revealing that they both have “polar opposite” personalities.

She said, "My older sister didn't really ever acknowledge me and my brother [Jack Osbourne]. She was just in her own world doing her own thing. I do, to a certain extent, if I'm honest, feel as though she's embarrassed of us."

"If you're not going to accept me for who I am, and constantly be trying to change me and say horrible things about me, and truly seem to thrive when I'm not doing well, I don't want you in my life,” the Dancing with the Stars alum quipped.

"I've said many times that the girl that I was before my father passed is dead. That girl will never come back,” Kelly Osbourne said.