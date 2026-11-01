‘Good conversation’: Carney shares major update on trade talks after Trump call
‘I had a good conversation with President Donald Trump about the future of trade between Canada and the United State, said Carney’
On Sunday, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said that he held a constructive conversation with US President Donald Trump about a potential trade deal and that negotiators would collaborate in the upcoming weeks toward a settlement, indicating renewed momentum in a contentious dispute just days before the US midterm elections.
Carney said that the conversation was based on recent discussions regarding the framework of an agreement to generate employment, reduce household expenses and safeguard Canada’s cultural, linguistic and sovereign identity.
The optimistic review signals a turnaround since August when Canada walked away from negotiations after declining US demands that Carney said threatened Canadian sovereignty.
Trump imposed a 50% duty on approximately $20 billion worth of Canadian goods triggering counter-tariffs from Canada.
Last week, Carney said talks had stepped up marginally with officials maintaining that any headway toward an agreement was due to Washington. Both sides have been discussing more relief from US tariffs on Canadian steel and automobiles, although no prospective deals have been announced.
The trade war and Trump’s repeated threats to make Canada the 51st US state have pushed Carney to explore new markets. Canada and the European Union launched a new security alliance on Friday with Carney executing a plan to broaden Canada’s international customer base outside the United States over the next decade.
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