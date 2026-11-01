Mark Carney announces 6 by-elections in Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has called six federal by-elections for December 7, with voters in Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan set to elect new members of Parliament.

The elections will fill seats left vacant following the resignations of MPs from the Liberal, Conservative, NDP and Bloc Québécois parties.

In Ontario, voters will head to the polls in Brantford-Brant South and Scarborough North.

Former Conservative MP Larry Brock resigned from Brantford-Brant South to return to his role as a Crown prosecutor.

The Conservatives have nominated former Brantford mayor Kevin Davis, while the Liberals have selected Joy O'Donnell.

Scarborough North became vacant after Liberal MP Shaun Chen stepped down over health concerns following a car crash.

Three Quebec ridings will also hold elections: Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie, Saint-Hyacinthe-Bagot-Acton and Laurier-Sainte-Marie.

In Laurier-Sainte-Marie, the Liberals have nominated former Desjardins CEO Guy Cormier to replace former environment minister Steven Guilbeault, who resigned in August.

The other two Quebec vacancies followed the departures of Alexandre Boulerice and Simon-Pierre Savard-Tremblay, who successfully contested provincial elections.

In Saskatchewan, voters in Yorkton-Melville will choose a replacement for former Conservative MP Cathay Wagantall, who resigned in August.

The Liberals have nominated Yorkton Mayor Aaron Kienle, while the Conservatives have selected Nelson Pohl.

The six contests will determine which parties gain representation in the vacant seats ahead of the next parliamentary session.