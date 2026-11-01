Canada warns citizens in Russia after US Embassy identifies credible threat in Moscow

Canada has repeated a US warning about a possible “mass casualty event” in Moscow after American officials identified a credible threat at a popular tourist attraction.

The US Embassy in Moscow issued a security alert concerning the Tsaritsyno Museum Reserve, advising people to avoid the area and stay away from crowds.

The embassy described the threat as “credible” but did not provide further details about its nature.

Global Affairs Canada (GAC) echoed the warning on Saturday, maintaining its advice against all travel to Russia because of the ongoing war in Ukraine and the “risk of terrorism.”

“If you are in Russia, you should consider leaving the country by commercial means. If you remain in Russia, maintain a low profile. Canadians holding Russian citizenship may be subject to call-up for mandatory military service,” the GAC said.

Canadian officials also warned that military activity linked to the Ukraine conflict continues inside Russia, particularly near the Ukrainian border.

Areas facing heightened risks include Bryansk, Kursk and Belgorod, as well as parts of the Black Sea region.

Authorities said government buildings, schools, cultural sites, airports, places of worship and tourist attractions could also face security threats.