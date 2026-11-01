Dan Sullivan says he will accept Alaska Senate election results despite ballot controversy

Republican Senator Dan Sullivan has said he will accept the result of Alaska's Senate election despite allegations that his Democratic opponent, Mary Peltola, was linked to a scheme involving another candidate with his name.

According to The Guardian, Sullivan made the pledge during an interview with CNN, when asked whether he would accept the outcome only if he won, Sullivan replied: “No, I’m going to accept the election results.”

A New York Times investigation alleged that Peltola's campaign recruited another man named Dan Sullivan to enter the race, potentially drawing votes away from the Republican senator.

Peltola has denied knowing about the alleged plan, saying she had “no idea” whether campaign staff were involved.

US President Donald Trump and other Republicans have called for Peltola to be disqualified and prosecuted.

Alaska's Republican governor has ordered an investigation, while the US Justice Department has sought to challenge the election results under certain circumstances.

The alleged tactic is not necessarily illegal, although critics say it could mislead voters.

Sullivan told CNN he was concentrating on winning rather than possible legal challenges. However, he questioned Peltola's denial.

“She’s continually lying to the Alaskan people. And I guarantee you, she’s lying right now,” he said.