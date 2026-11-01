Trump's disapproval rating reaches 60 percent as Democrats gain ground in new poll

Trump's disapproval rating has reached 60 pecernt, the highest recorded across his two presidential terms in the survey

Democrats hold a seven-point lead over Republicans ahead of the 2026 US midterm elections, as a new NBC News poll shows growing dissatisfaction with US President Donald Trump and the economy.

According to NBC News, 52 percent of registered voters want Democrats to control Congress, compared with 45 percent who favour Republicans.

Democrats also lead by 21 points among independent voters.

Trump's disapproval rating has reached 60 pecernt, the highest recorded across his two presidential terms in the survey, while 40 percent approve of his performance.

Nearly two-thirds of voters want a change in the country's direction, and 70 percent believe the United States is on the wrong track.

Economic concerns remain central to the election. About three-quarters of voters are dissatisfied with the economy, while 51 percent say they are unhappy with their personal finances.

The poll found that 64 percent believe Trump has fallen short of expectations, including some who supported him in 2024.

However, the results also show challenges for Democrats. Only 29 percent view the party positively, compared with 38 percent for Republicans.

Republican support also remains strong in many traditionally conservative areas.