Prince William offers apology after secret talks with close aide?

King Charles was also dismayed by Prince William’s decision

Prince William’s Duchy of Cornwall has offered an apology to tenants for its handling of the sale of the Bradninch estate in Devon.

According to a report by the Observer, the farmers have received apology from Matthew Morris, the duchy’s rural director, on behalf of the Prince of Wales.

The insiders said William spoke to Matthew Morris to discuss how to respond.

The close sources told the publication, Morris visited Bradninch and met with the tenants.

The royal representative was “all apologetic”, and admitted he had underestimated the amount of time involved in disposing of such a large estate, the source said.

He also agreed to new independent valuations, with joint instruction by the tenants and the duchy.

There are also claims Prince William was also ‘not happy’ over the decision.

Earlier, royal expert Rachel Sylvester, citing the friend of King Charles, has claimed that “The King is dismayed by Prince William’s decision to sell off parts of the Duchy of Cornwall in rural Devon.”

Rachel tweeted, “It’s absolutely not what the King would ever have done.”

As per claims, William decided to sell a piece of land of Cornwall for tackling homelessness and climate change.

The Prince of Wales had inherited the Duchy of Cornwall from his father King Charles when he ascended to the throne in 2022.