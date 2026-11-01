‘One doze, no regrets’: Elon Musk proposes idea for regret-erasing drug Regretamine

Elon Musk shared an amusing idea for a fictional drug called Regretamine, joking that a single dose could make all of a person’s regrets disappear.

Must status reads: “I have this great idea for a drug called Regretamine. One dose and all your regrets are gone.”

“Including, obviously, having taken Regretamine in the first place.”

Meanwhile, creators shared anime artwork pitching the drug, custom pill designs and quips like it being intense enough to make you forget why you took it. Solana memecoins “Regretamine” launched quickly, with one reaching a $172.6K market cap despite alerts regarding significant dangers from centralized token holdings and automated bot manipulation.

The fun underscored how Musk’s posts capture the internet’s unique ability to take a joke, remix it instantly and turn it back on itself.

Users have been sharing intriguing reactions on Musk’s post with one writing, “ Living longer means having more regrets. Good to see someone finally starting to think about the side effects of longevity.”

Second remarked, “ I'll pass. I think having regrets teaches you about life, and doing things you shouldn't repeat. If you had no regrets, you'd be much more prone to repeating whatever it was that caused the regret.”

Third added, “Regret is important for learning useful life lessons. I'll carry mine with me. Thanks though.”