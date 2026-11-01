Mass shooting near Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama leaves 1 dead and 8 injured

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear, and authorities have not confirmed what led to the violence

By Bisma Saleem
Published November 01, 2026
Mass shooting near Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama leaves 1 dead and 8 injured

One person has been killed and eight others injured in a mass shooting outside a football stadium in Birmingham, Alabama, following the annual Magic City Classic game on Saturday night.

According to ESPN, the shooting occurred near Legion Field, shortly after the college football match between Alabama A&M and Alabama State.

Birmingham Police Chief Michael Pickett said most spectators and families had already left the stadium when gunfire broke out near vendors along Graymont Avenue.

Pickett said he was "very grateful that more people weren't injured."

Police spokesperson De'Rell Freeman confirmed that one person had been detained and taken to police headquarters for questioning.

Officers also recovered and secured multiple weapons from the scene.

Of the eight people injured, one was reported to be in critical condition, while the remaining seven were in stable condition, police said.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear, and authorities have not confirmed what led to the violence.

The Magic City Classic is an annual American college football rivalry between Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University.

Bisma Saleem
Bisma Saleem is a Senior Sub Editor and Canada correspondent, specialising in sports coverage across the NFL, NBA, and major events like the Super Bowl. With over 8 years of experience, she combines sharp editorial skills with on-ground insight, delivering dynamic reporting alongside exclusive Canada-based stories that bring a distinct international perspective to her coverage.
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