Mass shooting near Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama leaves 1 dead and 8 injured

One person has been killed and eight others injured in a mass shooting outside a football stadium in Birmingham, Alabama, following the annual Magic City Classic game on Saturday night.

According to ESPN, the shooting occurred near Legion Field, shortly after the college football match between Alabama A&M and Alabama State.

Birmingham Police Chief Michael Pickett said most spectators and families had already left the stadium when gunfire broke out near vendors along Graymont Avenue.

Pickett said he was "very grateful that more people weren't injured."

Police spokesperson De'Rell Freeman confirmed that one person had been detained and taken to police headquarters for questioning.

Officers also recovered and secured multiple weapons from the scene.

Of the eight people injured, one was reported to be in critical condition, while the remaining seven were in stable condition, police said.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear, and authorities have not confirmed what led to the violence.

The Magic City Classic is an annual American college football rivalry between Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University.