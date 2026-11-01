Tom Cruise plans to save Kate Middleton, Prince William with controversial move: 'Tremendous coup'

Tom sees the Prince and Princess of Wales as particularly appealing potential ambassadors

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise plans to save ‘extraordinary people’ Prince William and Kate Middleton, and palace is concerned about it.

Royal expert Rob Shuter has claimed in his latest piece for Naughty But Nice substack that Tom Cruise’s devotion to Scientology is well documented, but his enthusiasm may have reached an extraordinary level: “bringing Prince William and Catherine into the controversial religion.”

The sources told the expert, “Tom doesn’t think he’s recruiting people. He thinks he’s saving them. He genuinely believes Scientology transformed his life, and he wants everyone he admires to experience that same transformation.”

Moreover, the close insiders said Tom sees the Prince and Princess of Wales as particularly appealing potential ambassadors for his beliefs.

Another source alleged, “Tom thinks William and Catherine are extraordinary people. He believes Scientology could offer them something valuable, but he also understands the enormous influence they have. Having royalty associated with Scientology would be a tremendous coup.”

However, the insiders said there is no public evidence that either royal expressed interest in Scientology.

But Tom is ‘absolutely convinced’ he has something that can help people.

“He doesn’t see fame, power or royal status as barriers. If anything, he believes the people with the greatest influence could help spread the message,” the insider adds.

Earlier, in his past article, Rob had claimed the palace is concerned.

“They’re worried about Scientology getting anywhere near the future king and queen. That is a completely different matter.”