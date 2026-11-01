Marvel stars Robert Downey Jr. and Pedro Pascal reveal Halloween 2026 costumes

Several celebrities opted for a variety of Halloween styles in 2026. They ranged from bizarre to wild. Marvel stars Robert Downey Jr. and Pedro Pascal offered their own.

Promoting their upcoming mega-movie, Avengers: Doomsday, both stars appeared in the superhero costumes played in the film — however, with a catch.

The duo swapped the costumes, turning Downey Jr. into Mr Fantastic and Pascal into Doctor Doom.

It was shared on social media by the Iron Man actor, who wrote a cheeky caption on the post, "Victor. Richard. Costume swap!"

That said, Avengers: Doomsday is arguably the most-anticipated film of this year and a tentpole for Marvel Studios.

Its ensemble cast includes Pascal as Mr Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Human Torch and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing after making their MCU debut in First Steps.

The cast also includes Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Tenoch Huerta as Namor, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, and Letitia Wright as Black Panther.

Kelsey Grammer as Beast, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit and more.

Avengers: Doomsday opens in cinemas on Dec. 18.