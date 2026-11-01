Meghan Markle's strong warning to father Thomas comes to light

Meghan Markle said, "I was given assurances that these were being investigated”

Meghan Markle reportedly issued a warning to her father Thomas Markle over abuse allegations nearly a year before authorities launched an investigation into the matter.

According to a report by the CBS News British partner BBC that Meghan sent warning to Thomas in her letter when he was admitted to hospital in December 2025.

A video recently circulated on media shows Thomas accepting a letter sent by Meghan in his hospital room.

According to the BBC, in that letter Meghan warned Thomas that she and authorities "knew he had abused young girls."

It further said Thomas would never meet Meghan and Harry's children Archie and Lilibet.

Thomas Markle Sr., 82, was quoted by the Mail in a Sunday article as saying he didn't remember what was written in the letter he received from Meghan.

However, he said but "if Meghan says that's what she wrote, then she's probably right."

Earlier, Meghan said in a statement after allegations surfaced, "In 2018, a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection. That letter was subsequently shared with me. It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father and I was given assurances that these were being investigated.”

"I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications' distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children, was for one reason: to protect them," she said.