Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber step out after heartbreaking family tribute for Presley

More than a month after Presley Gerber's death, grieving parents Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber stepped out of their home to visit daughter Kaia.

For those unaware, Presley tragically passed away due to an apparent overdose and cardiac arrest on September 20.

Now on Saturday, the supermodel and her businessman husband made a low key visit to the Hollywood Hills residence, via Daily Mail.

The pair was seen carrying a white tote bag along with some other personal stuff.

Rande wore all black attire, while Cindy sported a beige jacket over white shirt and paired it with flared jeans.

The outing came days after the Gerber family released their first official joint statement after Presley's tragic death in an Instagram post posted on Rande's social media

The trio wrote, "We are beyond heartbroken to lose our beloved son and brother.

​“We feel so blessed to have had Presley in our lives for 27 years. He is a sweet, beautiful soul who loved and is loved, now and forever."

They continued, “We are so proud of how he showed up in the world, with kindness and vulnerability."

​The family concluded, “We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from so many who know and love our family and even strangers who feel our pain. Til we meet again our sweet boy. We love you forever, Mom, Dad and Kaia."