Colin Farrell gets candid about private family life with son James

Colin Farrell has offered a rare glimpse into his private family life, sharing a touching moment with his eldest son James in a new documentary.

The Irish actor, 50, appears alongside James, 23, in The Slightest Touch, which is scheduled for release on November 25.

It features Farrell and his longtime friend Emma Fogarty, a disability rights activist, as they prepare for the Dublin Marathon, while also documenting the actor's experiences as a father to a son with Angelman syndrome.

In a trailer for the documentary, Farrell acknowledges how unusual it is for him to allow filmmakers into his personal life, having generally kept his family away from the cameras. "I've never had a camera crew come near my home."

The Penguin star is then seen embracing James, sharing a lighthearted exchange that offers viewers a glimpse of their relationship.

Farrell then joked, "He gets away with nothing."

James, whom Farrell shares with his former girlfriend Kim Bordenave, has Angelman syndrome, a rare genetic condition affecting speech, movement, balance and development.

The condition can cause significant communication difficulties and requires varying levels of lifelong support, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Farrell has spoken publicly about his son's diagnosis on several occasions, describing how becoming James's father influenced his understanding of disability and the importance of accessible support services.

During a 2008 interview, he spoke affectionately about his eldest child and the impact he had made on his life.

He said, "He's nothing but a gift,” adding, "He's, as far as I'm concerned, exactly the way he should be."

The actor subsequently established the Colin Farrell Foundation in 2024, an organization dedicated to supporting people with intellectual disabilities through advocacy, education and improved access to services.

The foundation particularly focuses on the difficulties families can encounter when children with disabilities reach adulthood and lose access to educational programs and other forms of structured assistance.