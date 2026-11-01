Jennifer Lawrence reveals biggest nightmare on X-Men set: 'My least favorite part'

Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that she has no plans to return as Mystique, due to the extremely exhausting makeup process for the Marvel character.

​For those unaware, the Oscar-winning actress played the blue-skinned mutant in four X-Men films between 2011 and 2019.

​During a recent chat with Allure, Jennifer Lawrence was asked if she would once again play a role that requires heavy makeup and prosthetics.

​Without skipping a beat, she replied, "Never say never, but absolutely f****** not."

​Lawrence then dished on the difficult makeup process she went through while playing Mystique.

​Spilling how airbrushing tested her patience, she recalled, "You know how airbrushing is very cold? And I am ticklish. I learned how little sleep I can operate on and what can happen to the human mind when you've actually reached your breaking point. And patience!"

​The Passengers star revealed on Call Her Daddy that the makeup process for the 2011 film X-Men: First Class took eight hours.

​However, Lawrence told the magazine that her "favourite part of playing Mystique was the stunts."

​"It was so fun to train in that way and learn how to move. I had the same stunt double, Renee Moneymaker, who was Katniss. She is one of my best friends, so that was great. My least favorite part was most certainly the paint," she gushed.