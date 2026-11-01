Binance resumes withdrawals after covering 95% of assets in massive $6B crypto Heist

Binance has announced a phased resumption of platform withdrawals after successfully recovering or covering 95% of the $6.3 billion in digital assets stolen during what is considered the largest cryptocurrency heist in history.

Remaining assets:

Withdrawals began rolling out in phases, prioritizing major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), BNB, Solana (SOL), XRP, and Dogecoin (DOGE).

The remaining 5% of stolen tokens consists of assets that are less liquid and may take longer to source in the required amounts, Binance posted on X late on Saturday.

FBI attribution:

The FBI formally attributed the massive cyberattack to TraderTraitor, a state-sponsored hacking unit linked to North Korea.

As reported, Pyongyang has for years denied using state-linked cyber units for espionage, financial theft and revenue.

Members of the unit were observed by law enforcement converting stolen assets into the cryptocurrency Ethereum, the FBI said in a statement, adding that it expects "further laundering" of the assets through the use of related technology.

According to law enforcement observations, members of the unit began laundering portions of the stolen assets by converting them into Ethereum.