Who blocked Meghan Markle from publicly calling out Thomas Markle? Identity drops

Many wonder why Meghan Markle never went public with the news or pressed the authorities to act, and a new report just confirmed exactly what she had attempted to do, but ended up unable to.

As for the reason why she didn’t go to all lengths the report suggest the fault does not lie with Meghan, for one of her Royalty and Specialist Protection [RaSP] bodyguards allegedly said to her “Leave it with us, we'll investigate it.”

Its also said that this same officer issued this advice back when Meghan was facing the full brunt of public backlash for cutting ties with her father.

Its also being reported that “The Met, who did not did not investigate any of the allegations against Markle due to them taking place abroad, are still trying to identify and find the officer in question,” according to a report by The Times.

The Daily Mail reports as well that, “although Harry and Meghan's bodyguards were aware of the serious allegations, many of the Sussexes' closest advisors at Kensington Palace at the time were reportedly kept in the dark.”

Even a former aide to Queen Elizabeth II who was the Sussexes' private secretary (Samantha Cohen) and the join communications secretary, Jason Knauf, was also unaware.

The reason being, the Sussexes were “very private and tended not to share stuff with others.”

A source who spoke to the same outlet also states, “These people are not detectives and have a tendency to be quite linear in their thinking.”

“RaSP would only have been interested in what it meant for the security of the Duke and Duchess [of Sussex]. Having assessed that, they should have thought about the wider consequences.”

Now for those unversed with what was even found, and is included in the accusation, the outlet claims, “the material seized includes magazines showing children being sexually abused and photographs of naked young Asian females.”

Its also said, “there were strips of 35mm negatives depicting voyeuristic images of kids on a beach and dusty VHS tapes with titles including 'Boys - Brother and Sister -Russian XX' and 'Manila Nites'. The lockup also contained old computers and a paper plate with the words 'DARK WEB' scribbled in red ink alongside various URLs.”