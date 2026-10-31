Bill Maher slams Trump over 1,300-word rant against him
Bill Maher disputes several of Trump's claims in his 1,323 posts
Earlier, Bill Maher, a comedian and host of the HBO show Real Time, had dinner with President Donald Trump at the White House, despite their disagreements on several issues.
In the wake of dinner, the president fired off a lengthy tweet – a 1,323-word post – making it his longest ever on Truth Social.
In response to his tirade, Maher delivered a monologue on his show, describing several of the president's claims as untrue.
He started with a joke, referring to former president Barack Obama's remarks about Trump renovating the White House.
“And the Republicans all said, ‘Leave the Cheesecake Factory out of this!’ Well, I mean, I should know. I just had dinner there. I hear it went well. What have you heard?”
Then, he directly addressed the tweet, saying, “Now, did you see the 1,300-word tweet he sent out? Longest ever. Kind of a flex.”
Making the joke, he said, "Dining at the White House is the opposite of the Cheesecake Factory. After you leave, they review you.”
But according to Maher, Trump's rant had no impact on him whatsoever.
“He went off on me like Kelly Clarkson in a toy store,” he said, adding, “I mean, eating with Trump is like dating Taylor Swift."
"It’s a lot of laughs at the time, but later on, they’re tearing you a new *******.”
So far, Trump hasn't responded to Maher's monologue on his show.
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