Marc Summers reveals his shocking source of income: 'Believe it or not'

Marc Summers recently revealed that he still receives lucrative cheque from his hosting jobs that he did earlier in his career.

During the Wednesday, October 28 episode of The McBride Rewind podcast, the 74-year-old American television personality shared that he is still earning from his tenure as host of Double Dare and other projects.

While conversing with the host, Summers said, “I was the first person to be paid as a union member at Nickelodeon.”

Josh McBride went on to ask, “Are they still rolling episodes somewhere?” to which he responded, “Oh, yeah, Paramount Plus.”

The podcaster threw another question at him, “Are those, like, $10 checks, or...” but The Forest Hills Festival Cut star’s gesture surprised him as he revealed that what he gets is more than that.

“Oh, good for you,” McBride remarked. “I’ve done so many shows. I can’t remember, but I will say that checks come in, believe it or not, almost on a daily basis,” Summers said.

It is pertinent to mention that Marc Summers performed hosting duties on Double Dare from 1986 to 1989 and Family Double Dare from 1990 to 1993, withmany specials and reinventions afterwards.