Alex Consani transforms into Mona Lisa for Halloween in wild costume

On Halloween, several celebrities opted for a variety of quirky costumes. Alex Consani, a trans model, chose an iconic yet wild look.

That is the Mona Lisa, arguably the world's most renowned work of art. The supermodel recreated the famous painting by wearing a canvas-style frame around her face, with folded hands attached.

Consani's creative Halloween look comes shortly after the model featured on the Victoria's Secret runway for the third straight year, after debuting at the show in 2024.

Her career began at just 12 and went on to win Model of the Year at the Fashion Awards, becoming the first transgender model.

Additionally, away from modelling, Consani moved into acting, where she starred as the witch Morwenna in American Horror Story season 13.

She also appeared in music videos for artists such as Charli XCX and Doja Cat.

Besides Consani, Savannah Guthrie also showed off her look for this Halloween. That is Rachel Green from Friends.

To recreate that iconic look, Guthrie needed help. There, the wig department of Saturday Night Live – owned by NBC, likewise the anchor's show TODAY – comes in handy.

Already at SNL, exaggerated looks are not uncommon, and the wig department – which, worth noting, is the Emmy-winning team – is key in creating them.

According to TODAY, the look left no doubt that Guthrie was transformed into Green from Friends.

Guthrie's look, meanwhile, also created a wave on social media, with several comments praising her.