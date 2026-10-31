Met Police scale back security at King Charles' major events

King Charles's royal events see Met Police security cut

London’s Metropolitan Police has removed "the vast majority" of its policing provision for the King's birthday parade, along with gun salutes and the Changing of the Guard, GB reported citing The Telegraph.

The force is reducing the number of officers assigned to Trooping the Colour and other major military ceremonies in London.

Under the revised arrangements, due to come into effect next month, only a "minimal" police presence will remain at these events, with significantly fewer officers on the ground.

According to the report, the move has been driven by budgetary constraints and growing pressure to redirect officers towards front-line neighbourhood policing.

The report said that while Met sources maintained the force would still back "nationally significant events," a defence source disputed this, telling The Telegraph "They are not supporting Trooping the Colour in the same way, nor many other events."

Over the past year, an estimated 17,800 officers were deployed to support military ceremonial duties, costing the Met roughly £10.6million.

Providing that level of coverage meant pulling front-line officers away from their local beats, including specialist personnel such as motorcycle riders from the force's traffic divisions.

The Met has argued that difficult choices about resource allocation were unavoidable.

A spokesman for the force said: "The public rightly want to see officers on the front line, arresting criminals and keeping our city safe. That's our priority."