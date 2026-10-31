Rich Paul suggests he and Adele are husband and wife

Rich Paul has dropped a hint that he and Adele are married. He sparked rumors about their secret marriage in a video shared on social media.

It was reported back in 2023 that the Rolling In The Deep hitmaker, 38, had already tied the knot with the sports agent, 45.

However, the pair have never publicly confirmed it.

Paul appeared in a new Media Haus Co clip, where he was challenged by Rel Tait to do a crossword in 60 seconds.

Rel asked: “When was the last time you did a word search?”

Rich replied: “Man, it’s been a while. But my wife do them every morning.”

The entrepreneur previously opened up about his five year relationship.

Appearing on Craig Melvin’s Glass Half Full podcast, he revealed that the pair had met ‘through a friend’, but had known each other for a while before becoming romantically involved.

He explained: “You know, just when you’re in these circles, man, you’re in these circles.

“But I never tried to get fresh with people that’s in comfortable circles because they always have to deal with that, so that was never my thing.

“It was really something that happened very organically, really.”

In February 2023, online gossip site Deuxmoi confirmed the two were engaged from a “very reliable source.”

The gossip site later reported that Adele confirmed her marriage to Rich in November 2023.

During Alan Carr’s intimate comedy show, Adele allegedly stated she was recently wed.