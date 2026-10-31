Prince Harry runs out of patience as Prince William crosses limit

It is being reported that Prince William is not ready to reconcile with his younger brother, Prince Harry, after his return to the United Kingdom with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

For those unaware, the Duke of Sussex and the Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their royal duties and left the United Kingdom in 2020. The couple relocated to the United States of America and aired the family’s dirty laundry in an interview hosted by Oprah Winfrey in March 2021. After spending six years there, they have returned to Britain.

An insider told Radar Online that the Prince of Wales is not ready to forget and forgive the damage caused to the royal family due to Harry’s decision six years ago.

The source claimed, "William's acting like Harry and Meghan don't exist. Ignoring Harry is his way of handling what he considers to be a wretchedly unpleasant situation."

Prince Harry tried his best to reach out to his elder brother to clear the air, but he was not entertained, which is now “infuriating” him.

“Harry's known to be impulsive, and the more wound up he gets, the more likely he is to follow through on threats to make William regret this,” they added.

Notably, William is still struggling to digest the fact that Harry chose to discuss family issues on air. However, the Duke of Sussex has offered his sincere apology several times but his every effort has been in vain.

The insider stated, “He insists he's tried to find every possible way to say that he's sorry. He's genuinely shocked that there's not even been a shred of forgiveness on William's part.”

"William is openly going against the king's wishes by acting as though Harry and Meghan are banished when they're clearly right at his doorstep,” the source concluded.