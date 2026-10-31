Queen Camilla joins King Charles during Caribbean tour

After making solo visits to the Bahamas and Guyana, King Charles has been joined by his wife, Queen Camilla, for the final leg of his Caribbean tour in Antigua and Barbuda, where he will address a Commonwealth head of government (CHOGM) summit.

A royal family statement said "Their majesties have arrived in Antigua and Barbuda as the country celebrates 45 years of Independence and hosts the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting 2026."

In an Instagram post on Saturday, the royal family said, “In Antigua and Barbuda, Their Majesties will join celebrations marking the nation’s 45th anniversary of Independence and attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2026, meeting communities, young people and environmental leaders from across the Commonwealth.”

British Prime Minister Andy will also attend next week's Commonwealth summit at which he is likely ‌to face demands for financial reparations.

Before his visit, the prime minister said he is open to calls for a formal apology for Britain's historical role in slavery.

Writing in the Guardian newspaper, Burnham said Britain was "offering a structured dialogue with those affected by the transatlantic slave trade", in which at least 12.5 million Africans were abducted and sold into slavery.

Earlier, Buckingham Palace indicated King Charles would not apologise on behalf of Britain during his visit.

Speaking in the Bahamas on Tuesday, Charles said it was "only right that we should acknowledge the great suffering and injustices of the past," ⁠and said leaders from affected countries would discuss the issue at the summit.



