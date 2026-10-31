Kim Kardashian had army of staff: Here's how many people once worked for her

Kim Kardashian built a career and later a business that became such a success that she has to employ an enormous support system.



According to Jonathan Van Meter, who wrote a biography of the Skims mogul titled Citizen Kim: The Woman Who Created the Future, he shared what he once noticed at Kardashian's home.

He told The Hollywood Reporter, "In the past, when I had visited to interview her for Vogue, the house had been full of people."

Van Meter noticed a whiteboard in the house's garage listing 24 employees.

"Once, as I lingered in the garage, I noticed a whiteboard with a list of all the staff who worked there on any given day.”

The staff included a variety of workers for different jobs.

“I counted twenty-four names, with ten of them marked ‘in’ on that particular day. There were nannies and kids and maids and chefs and assistants buzzing around.”

Watching the scene where he said a woman was cleaning the floor, Van Meter compared it to a scene in the Netflix hit show The Crown.

“I walked into her house one day and saw a woman mopping floors way off in the distance."

"It reminded me of The Crown, where you occasionally see somebody vacuuming Buckingham Palace,” he said. “There’s always somebody cleaning, a chef, nannies, and assistants.”

Van Meter, however, said the experience he felt at the home of Kardashian was not particularly unpleasant.

“I never felt the grossness I’ve sometimes felt around very rich people,” he said, adding, “It felt warm."

In the same breath, however, he added, "At the same time, there are gates into Hidden Hills and then another gate and armed security. It’s a bubble.”

Citizen Kim: The Woman Who Created the Future has been released.