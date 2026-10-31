Savannah Guthrie transforms into iconic 'Friends' character for Halloween 2026

For Halloween 2026, Savannah Guthrie chose a recognisable character renowned for its iconicity: Rachel Green from Friends.

Jennifer Aniston has famously played the role, and her character has a rather distinct hairstyle – shoulder-length and layered – that eventually became part of the role and was ultimately massively popular in the 1990s – coincidentally with the era when Friends was airing.

To recreate that and the overall iconic look, Guthrie needed help. There, the wig department of Saturday Night Live – owned by NBC, likewise the anchor's show TODAY – comes in handy.

Already at SNL, exaggerated looks are not uncommon, and the wig department – which, worth noting, is the Emmy-winning team – is key in creating them.

According to TODAY, the look left no doubt that Guthrie was transformed into Green from Friends.

In other news, Guthrie returned to the United States from a brief tour of Ireland for her work on TODAY with her colleagues, including Melvin, Al Roker, Carson Daly, Dylan Dreyer, Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones.

But beyond the work, Ireland holds a special place in Savannah's life because of the country's connection to her missing mom, Nancy Guthrie, who had Irish ancestry.

Savannah, following the return to the US, said, “I’ve never been to Ireland. My mother’s family – my mother was Irish. Her grandmother – they’re from Galway," she said.

Meanwhile, Savannah's mom, Nancy, remains missing. Authorities continue searching for her.