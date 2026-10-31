Bollywood legend Sanjay Gupta breathes his last at 59

Sanjay Gupta, beloved Bollywood filmmaker and best known for directing films such as Kaante, Shootout at Lokhandwala and Zinda, has died at the age of 59.

He passed away on October 30, 2026, according to Film Information.

Reports state that Gupta fell in the kitchen of his home in the afternoon and sustained a head injury. His wife and two sons were also at home, but they reportedly did not initially realise what had happened.

The circumstances and details surrounding the incident have not yet been fully disclosed.

However, his death does mark the end of a filmmaking career spanning several decades, during which he became known for his stylised action sequences, crime stories and collaborations with some of Hindi cinema’s biggest stars.

Gupta shared a notable creative partnership with actor Sanjay Dutt, directing him in several films, including Kaante (2002), Musafir (2004), Zinda (2006) and Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007).

The latter was based on the 1991 Lokhandwala Complex shootout, with Gupta serving as its director, producer and co-writer. He revisited the crime genre with Shootout at Wadala (2013), another film inspired by real-life events.

Beyond crime dramas, the renowned media personality has also explored different genres with films such as Jazbaa (2015), starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Kaabil (2017), featuring Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam.

Sanjay Gupta’s other directorial projects included the anthology film Dus Kahaniyaan (2007), Acid Factory (2009) and Mumbai Saga (2021), which starred John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi.