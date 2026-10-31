Jessica Lange sets record straight on retirement plans

Jessica Lange could announce her retirement from acting at any time.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the 77-year-old actress teased that she is considering retiring from acting after five decades in Hollywood.

"I actually feel like I’m coming to an end," Jessica told the outlet. “There are a couple projects that have been in the works forever that may or may not happen. I don’t know. It doesn’t seem easy to get things made anymore. At least not the kind of films that interest me."

The mother of three then discussed her career in Hollywood, which spans several decades.

“When I think of the directors I worked with: [Bob] Fosse, Bob Rafelson, Costa-Gavras, Tony Richardson, Karel Reisz. I [had] extraordinary opportunities working with great artists,” Jessica said.

“And the actors I was working with! Dustin [Hoffman] and Kim [Stanley] and Jack [Nicholson]. We got to throw [Martin] Scorsese in there, too. It was an extraordinary run," she continued.

Jessica added that she wants to be remembered as an “honest actor.”

“I’ve been incredibly lucky. I love acting, and I’ve had decades of being able to do it, which has been a joy for me,” the American Horror Story actress said.

“Difficult at times, balancing family and career and locations and dragging my kids here and there. But it all was a great adventure. I’m so grateful that [it] came my way," Jessica added.