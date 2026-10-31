Jenny McCarthy says she feels unsafe at her home: Here's why

Jenny McCarthy is living in a tent she set outside her house as she confessed she is afraid of mold exposure in her home amid health scare.

The 53-year-old TV personality admitted that she is still too "paranoid" to return to her Los Angeles property, even after it underwent mould removal treatment.

For those unaware, Jenny is continuing treatment for what she describes as mycotoxin poisoning, which she believes began with a toothache in October 2024.

During the latest episode of her podcast, The Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg Show, Jenny opened up about how the dental problem led to several surgeries, tooth removals, unexplained growths and dental implants falling out.

She explained, "Somehow that led me down a rabbit hole of doctors, surgeries, teeth being pulled, mysterious growths popping up in places you are not expecting, implants literally falling out, and eventually realising my immune system was fighting something so much bigger."

After struggling to find answers, Jenny underwent tests for mould exposure. She recalled receiving a worrying call from her doctor in December 2025.

The Masked Singer judge claimed her physician warned her, "Jenny, you’ve got serious mold. You’ve got the type of mold that causes seizures.

"If this thing crosses the blood-brain barrier, I’m going to be talking to you in hospital. You’re going to start seizing. We’ve got to get on this immediately.'"

And this way, Jenny shared she finally got to the root cause of her health problems.

However, despite her home being treated, Jenny is till afraid to return.

"I’m still in my mold detox, you guys. I’m still in it, like, I’m knee-deep in it….I’m in month seven of detox, and I’m too paranoid to honestly live anywhere else other than a tent," she added.