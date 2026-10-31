Tim McGraw clears up shocking speculation about Taylor Swift's wedding

Tim McGraw has shut down the claim that he performed at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s star-studded wedding in July.

"I didn’t perform at her wedding. That was a rumor,” the 59-year-old singer told Esquire‘s editor-in-chief Michael Sebastian.

“The internet’s not always correct," he added.

Although Tim did not take the stage at the high-profile wedding, he confirmed that he and his wife, Faith Hill, were among the 1,000 celebrity guests who witnessed Taylor and Travis tying the knot.

“Taylor’s always been close to our family, our girls,” the Something Like That crooner, who shares daughters Gracie, 29, Maggie, 28, and Audrey, 24 with Faith, shared.

“We couldn’t be happier for her to find Travis, who’s a cool guy as well," Tim added.

During the interview, the country singer also praised Taylor as a "special person."

“She’s a special person, and one of the most talented people I’ve ever met," said Tim.

“She's the biggest artist in the world, and the reason for that—there's a lot of reasons—but I think the core reason for that is she is a genius songwriter," he continued.

The Highway Don't Care hitmaker added, "The way that she writes to connect with her audience is such an incredible thing."