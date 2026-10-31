Selma Blair breaks down as she makes apology weeks after Delta flight drama

Almost two weeks after an alleged altercation on a Delta flight, Selma Blair is apologizing for the incident.

​The 54-year-old actress took to her Instagram account and posted a video of herself fighting back tears as she addressed the incident.

​“Hi, it’s me. And I know I’ve been quiet for a couple of weeks since October 11th and you deserve to hear from me directly and I’m sorry that it’s taken this long,” she began. “There is a legal matter going on and my lawyers have asked me to not say anything about that day and I’m listening to them and I take this very seriously.”

​Though Selma did not share details of the flight incident, she admitted she is sorry for what had happened that day and had no bad intentions.

​She continued, “What I can tell you, though, is very simple, and the truest thing I know about myself, and that not one day ever have I intended to hurt or frighten anyone a day in my life,” she said. “To the people that I disappointed, that I hurt, that I frightened, alarmed, I am so sorry.

​Expressing gratitude to people who showed her support, Selma noted, “And to the people that have written, or called, or sent wishes of love or caring, it has meant everything to me and my son, who is my world, as is [Blair’s service dog] Scout, who is also okay,” Blair said.

​She concluded, “So right now I’m going to be taking care of my health and my son, and thinking of you all with gratitude and love.”

​For those unversed, Blair was arrested at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport earlier this month after an alleged altercation with crew members on a Delta flight from Los Angeles. She was later taken to hospital.

​At the time, police alleged that she tried to open the plane’s door in the air, bit one flight attendant and left another with cuts. She is also accused of kicking a Port Authority police officer and punching a nurse at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.

​The next day, she pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree assault and was released on bail, set at $20,000 cash or a $60,000 bond.