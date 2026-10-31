Dua Lipa makes surprising revelation about her wedding gown

Dua Lipa had a sweet dog tribute hidden in her wedding gown!

Almost five months after her marriage to the British actor, Dua spoke candidly about her Chanel wedding dress during the 2026 WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards.

The acclaimed singer described her Chanel Haute Couture gown as the “most beautiful thing I’d ever seen and I’d ever worn.”

Moreover, the dress was designed by the creative director of Chanel, Matthieu Blazy. Notably, it was the first bridal creation he designed for the Chanel Haute Couture collection.

However, for Dua, the experience was “one of the most unforgettable moments of my life.”

Sharing some fascinating details about her feather-adorned gown, Dua said, “[Blazy] wove such deeply personal messages into [the look], even an embroidery of our dog in our favorite park in London.”

Noting, “It was a true masterpiece crafted with extraordinary precision and care and filled with so much meaning. And now one day I’ll get to tell my grandkids, ‘Granny got married in Chanel couture.’”

“When he asked me how much drama I wanted and how many feathers I wanted, I just said ‘Yes,’” the Grammy-winning singer further revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that Dua Lipa and Callum Turner tied the knot in May 2026, after dating for almost two and a half years.