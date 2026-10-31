Michael Douglas breaks silence on Jack Nicholson’s Hollywood disappearance

Michael Douglas shared details about Jack Nicholson’s absence from Hollywood.

According to The Independent, Michael opened up about his longtime Hollywood friend, at a memoir-related event in Swansea.

The Oscar-winning actor revealed that Jack is living a life away from the industry. However, he is still in touch with him, saying, “I would have liked to have acted with Jack.”

“He’s not working any more. He’s well. He has disappeared. I know that.” the veteran actor continued, “I still see him, but he is fine. He is up there by his house and walking around in his slippers. It happens. He deserves it. I understand. He is a few years older than me, but I understand.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Michael Douglas and Jack Nicholson have been friends since 1975, when they both worked together on One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, with Jack as a producer while Michael starred in the Oscar-winning film.

Previously, speaking with The Guardian, the Wall Street star recalled Jack’s energetic personality during their 1975 film.

“Jack encouraged everyone to bring their A-game,” Michael shared. “When you look at that baseball scene, with him rallying all the patients to watch the game on TV, that’s just his inherent nature.”

For those unaware, Jack’s last screen appearance was in the 2010 film How Do You Know, in which he played the role of Charles Madison.