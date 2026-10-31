Rita Moreno hints at 'wonderful' plans for her 95th birthday celebrations

Rita Moreno recently got candid and opened up about her 95th birthday celebrations as her big day is approaching.

While speaking at the Día De Muertos Gala at the Universal Studios Backlot in Universal City, California, Moreno talked about her birthday plans.

When the 94-year-old Puerto Rican actress and dancer was asked how she would celebrate the milestone, she revealed that she does not have plans to throw an extravagant party.

The West Side Story star went on to share that she would arrange a dinner with close friends; however, it will not be full of surprises.

She said, “We’re gonna have a dinner and, you know, I’m sure people will be insulting me all night.”

When she was asked if she meant it would be a roast, Moreno replied, “Absolutely. Why not?”

“They can do whatever they damn want. It’s just a wonderful way to celebrate, so I can’t wait,” she stated.

It is pertinent to mention that Rita Moreno, whose career spans more than seven decades, will turn 95 on December 11, 2026.