Paul Anthony Kelly drops bombshell about learning Tango in 'American Horror Story'

Paul Anthony Kelly opens up about challenges he faced while learning Tango in 'American Horror Story'

By Areeba Sheikh
Published October 30, 2026
Paul Anthony Kelly drops bombshell about learning Tango in American Horror Story
Paul Anthony Kelly drops bombshell about learning Tango in 'American Horror Story'

Paul Anthony Kelly recently got candid and opened up about how he learnt Tango with Jessica Lange for American Horror Story.

For those unaware, the Canadian model and actor plays the role of the Devil opposite Lange’s Constance Langdon in the 13th season of the American horror anthology television series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk for the cable network FX.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine, Kelly revealed that he and the King Kong actress had very little time to master the choreography before filming their scene together.

He said, “The tango-dancing, I think, was probably the most challenging, ’cause neither of us knew how to tango yet.”

“We had to learn, like, within an hour, an hour before we started filming or so,” the actor quipped.

It is pertinent to mention that American Horror Story, which started in October 2011, dropped the final episode of season 13 on Thursday, October 29, 2026.

Areeba Sheikh
Areeba Sheikh is a reporter specialising in trending topics, with a focus on music, entertainment culture, and viral moments. For the past two years she has been covering wide artists, releases, and digital conversations, blending storytelling with trend analysis to capture how online buzz, fandom, and pop culture shape global audience engagement.
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