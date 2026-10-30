Paul Anthony Kelly drops bombshell about learning Tango in 'American Horror Story'

Paul Anthony Kelly recently got candid and opened up about how he learnt Tango with Jessica Lange for American Horror Story.

For those unaware, the Canadian model and actor plays the role of the Devil opposite Lange’s Constance Langdon in the 13th season of the American horror anthology television series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk for the cable network FX.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine, Kelly revealed that he and the King Kong actress had very little time to master the choreography before filming their scene together.

He said, “The tango-dancing, I think, was probably the most challenging, ’cause neither of us knew how to tango yet.”

“We had to learn, like, within an hour, an hour before we started filming or so,” the actor quipped.

It is pertinent to mention that American Horror Story, which started in October 2011, dropped the final episode of season 13 on Thursday, October 29, 2026.