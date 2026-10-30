Jim Cramer’s one-word ‘buy’ post sparks buzz amid record crypto hack

Jim Cramer's recent post has sparked attention with a one-word “ Buy” post as the cryptocurrency market suffers an unprecedented breach.

The CNBC host’s cryptic post featuring his pinstripe-suited photo amid paperwork chaos drew instant memes and “Inverse Cramer” jokes treating it as a sell signal.

Meanwhile, quips about the timing with the Binance breach which drained wallets across blockchains in twenty minutes and expressed great sorrow; perfectly capturing financial ruin. While $3 billion of stolen assets got frozen, Bitcoin and other assets highlight Cramer’s enduring meme legacy despite his ambiguous target.

On social platform X, compelling reactions have been shared by users with one writing, “ Jim Cramer saying buy is like my dad saying “I know a shortcut.” Pack snacks, we're gonna be out here a while.”

Second lamented, “From all the headlines and things, which could have been said, why that, why target everything.”

Third added, “On occasion he's right. Gotta remember his "bull market" calls in '23. He even tweeted it when everyone was in huge doubt. Doesn't mean he's right today, lol. I bought a few things though.”