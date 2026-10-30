Why Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao is asking Elon Musk for ‘respect’

On Friday, the cofounder and former CEO of Binance asked Elon Musk not to troll the company and instead show some support after the SpaceX CEO seemed to deride the distressed cryptocurrency exchange in a succession of online posts.

Following the announcement that the world's largest crypto exchange had been hit by a $6.3 billion hack late Thursday, Musk posted an emoji lineup ranging from laughing to grimacing on X.

Zhao further asserted that Binance’s SpaceX stake which originates from an earlier investment was worth more than $1 billion.

“Our SPCX shares (from our $500m investment in your Twitter takeover) are worth more than a billion. Would appreciate it if you show a little support. Thanks.”

Binance halted all inflows and outflows which investigators suspect to be the work of North Korean cyber warfare unit TraderTraitor.

On social platform X, users have been responding with one writing, “ If you don’t want to get trolled for your poor security and business protection then you should probably invest in better security and protection for your business…”

Second added, “CZ has been a catalyst for massive market manipulation for many years in crypto. No one is going to feel sorry for him now. Worry less about trolling and concentrate on getting you customers their money..”