Michael Douglas fears death after hitting 82?

It is being reported that Michael Douglas has started making plans to protect his family legacy as he hits a certain age.

An insider told Radar Online that the American actor and film producer is not ready to compromise on the Douglas legacy his legendary father, Kirk Douglas, created.

The source told the outlet, “Michael has a lot of people in his life who like to jokingly point out to him that his father, Kirk, lived to the age of 103 and Michael should try to break that record himself if he can.”

Michael sees life from a completely different perspective, as he has endured the deaths of his loved ones and his own battle with stage four lung cancer has played a major role in how he now looks at life.

The source said, "Michael understands life is short, and for all his financial success, which has been massive, he knows you can't take it with you.”

“He is showing a lot of foresight by focusing on his memoir, his legacy, and enjoying his retirement with Zeta-Jones, but he has also taken steps to prepare her to manage his considerable estate when he's gone,” the insider quipped.

It is pertinent to mention that Michael Douglas, who has been married to Catherine Zeta-Jones since November 2000, published his memoir One Helluva Ride on October 6, 2026.