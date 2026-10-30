EU and Canada forge closer strategic alliance to counter US trade pressures
Brussels and Ottawa push forward with integrated defense industrial bases and tech cooperation as Washington threatens steep retaliatory tariffs
After Facing mounting economic pressure and shifting trade dynamics from Washington, the European Union and Canada are moving to deepen their bilateral economic, technological, and defense ties.
The EU-Canada summit in Montréal will expand cooperation across multiple areas, including trade, investment, supply chains, AI, climate, security and the Arctic, and advance Canada's integration into EU programmes.
Against the backdrop of sweeping U.S. tariffs and protectionist policies under the Trump administration, top European officials and Canadian leadership have advanced a sweeping framework for closer integration.
Proposals range from establishing joint tech and artificial intelligence alliances to securing critical mineral supply chains, integrating defense manufacturing bases, and turning the Arctic into a flagship joint security project.
While the concept of an unprecedented "associate membership" for Canada within EU structures has faced internal debate and administrative hurdles, both sides maintain that the tighter alignment is essential for long-term strategic resilience.
Brussels has firmly rejected claims that the pact is a hostile maneuver against the United States, framing it instead as a proactive measure to protect rules-based commerce, diversify international trade, and insulate allied economies from external geopolitical shocks.
The two sides are set to bring their partnership to unprecedented depth and breadth at Friday's EU-Canada summit in Montréal, in the French-speaking province of Quebec.
"It has become clear that there's much more that we can do together," Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, said in a speech at the C.D. Howe Institute peppered with Canadian references, from Emily Carr to Leonard Cohen.
"Canada and the European Union are two complementary systems."
The meeting is expected to expand cooperation across multiple areas, including trade, investment, supply chains, AI, climate, security and the Arctic, and advance Canada's integration into EU programmes, such as Horizon and Erasmus.
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