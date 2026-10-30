US voters increasingly worried about political corruption, new midterm poll finds

Government corruption has emerged as one of the biggest concerns for American voters ahead of the 2026 US midterm elections, according to a new poll.

A Harris poll for The Guardian found that nearly nine in 10 Americans believe government corruption is a problem, with many concerned that politicians prioritise personal financial interests over the public.

The survey found that 76 percent of voters believe elected officials care more about enriching themselves than improving the economy for ordinary Americans.

While the rising cost of living remains the biggest election issue, cited by 36 percent of voters, government corruption ranked second.

The poll also revealed differences in how voters view political parties. Forty percent said Republicans have a bigger corruption problem, compared with 21 percent who pointed to Democrats.

Another 32 percent believed both parties were equally responsible.

Independent voters were also more likely to associate corruption with Republicans than Democrats.

“Government corruption has shot up to become the second most important issue in the midterms after cost of living,” Harris Poll CEO John Gerzema told The Guardian.

Nearly a third of voters supported limiting the influence of corporations and lobbyists as a way to address economic pressures.