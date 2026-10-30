Kate Middleton demands Prince Harry to extend 'proper apology' for royal reconciliation?
It will be 'very hard to swallow' if Meghan Markle and Prince Harry apologise to Queen Camilla and not to Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton, who is dubbed as royal family’s peacemaker, has finally demanded Prince Harry one major thing for reconciliation with the family particularly she herself and Prince William.
The Yahoo Entertainment, citing the Heat World, has reported Kate Middleton demands Harry to apologize to Queen Camilla, William and she herself for what he claimed against them in his bombshell memoir Spare.
The insiders told the outlet, “If Harry does manage to sway the King, it’s likely to sicken William. It’s bound to upset Kate as well. Even though she says she forgives them, there is still a lot of animosity because they’ve never apologised, and the amount of stress they brought on her was horrendous.”
The close confidant continued, “It will be very hard to swallow if they apologise to Camilla and not to her. As far as Kate is concerned, if Harry truly regrets what he wrote and what he and Meghan said, then they will apologise to all of them, not just whoever he needs the most help from.”
The Princess of Wales is ‘very aware’ that King Charles wants peace with Harry and she’s tried her best to be open to that, the insiders said “but she doesn’t see how it can begin to happen until she and William get a proper apology.”
And, despite what some people have said, there has not been one.
The fresh claims came after reports that Harry and Meghan could be set to apologise to the future king and queen over comments they made, however, the source close to them recently responded, calling the claims ‘nonsense’.
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