Dolly Parton ‘secret’ memoir sell off for mouth-watering amount

Dolly Parton reportedly wrote a “secret’ memoir before passing away on August 25, 2026.

The literary piece, that had been kept away from the public eye has reportedly been sold off for a whopping 13 million dollars.

On Thursday, editors at Page Six claimed that the book written by the country music superstar has been sold by executives at Folio to Grand Central Publishing.

No details about the memoir, such as its title, the time period it covers, have been disclosed.

However, sources told Page Six that there was a "wild" bidding war for the publication, with executives at Grand Central Publishing originally offering $12 million.

"They were all like, 'WTF? You have $12 million, and we aren't beating that,'" an insider claimed, noting that Grand Central bosses "did improve" the offer.

However, representatives for Parton's estate, Folio, and Grand Central have not yet responded to the report.

Previously, the Jolene hitmaker wrote several books, including the 2025 children's book Dolly Parton's Billy The Kid Dances His Heart Out, and collaborated on 2023's Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones.

Meanwhile, Martha Ackmann released the biography, Ain't Nobody's Fool: The Life and Times of Dolly Parton, last year.

Shortly after Dolly Parton's passing, due to her “brief” battle with cancer, her longtime manager, Danny Nozell, confirmed that the I Will Always Love You star had greenlit several projects, including an avatar show, a biopic, a docuseries, a scripted series, and a documentary about her upcoming Broadway show, DOLLY: A True Original Musical.