Gary Kemp breaks silence on his divorce from Sadie Frost

Gary Kemp recalls how his life changed after his separation from Sadie Frost

By Areeba Sheikh
Published October 30, 2026
Gary Kemp breaks silence on his divorce from Sadie Frost
Gary Kemp breaks silence on his divorce from Sadie Frost

Gary Kemp recently got candid and reflected on his life after his former wife Sadie Frost left him for Jude Law.

For those unaware, Frost and Kemp crossed paths in 1983 when she appeared in a Spandau Ballet music video titled Gold. Years later, they met once again for another video and then they fell for each other.

The couple dated for years and finally decided to tie the knot on May 7, 1988, and embraced parenthood by welcoming their son, Finlay Monroe Kemp, in 1990.

In 1993, Kemp and Frost announced their separation, but their divorce was finalized on August 19, 1995, after she met Law on the set of their 1994 film Shopping.

Spandau Ballet musician appeared on the Rosebud podcast, where he told host Gyles Brandreth that he had to seek therapy to move on from their divorce.

When Brandreth asked him if the unbearable pain of separation turned him to intoxication, he responded, “No, in fact, the opposite. Therapy. Absolute opposite to the drug... I stopped drinking.”

“There's always that mixture, isn't there, of anger and then, you know, when you cry a lot, I guess. I think that's what you end up doing. And you write music. That's what I did.”

“I put my guitar away for four years in a box while I was doing my acting and various films. And that breakup had me reach for my guitar,” the Little Bruises crooner stated.

It is pertinent to mention that Gary Kemp dropped his debut solo album Little Bruises the same year his divorce from Sadie Frost was finalized. He sought inspiration from his failed marriage for the songs he included in the album.

Areeba Sheikh
Areeba Sheikh is a reporter specialising in trending topics, with a focus on music, entertainment culture, and viral moments. For the past two years she has been covering wide artists, releases, and digital conversations, blending storytelling with trend analysis to capture how online buzz, fandom, and pop culture shape global audience engagement.
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