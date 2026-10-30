Gary Kemp breaks silence on his divorce from Sadie Frost

Gary Kemp recently got candid and reflected on his life after his former wife Sadie Frost left him for Jude Law.

For those unaware, Frost and Kemp crossed paths in 1983 when she appeared in a Spandau Ballet music video titled Gold. Years later, they met once again for another video and then they fell for each other.

The couple dated for years and finally decided to tie the knot on May 7, 1988, and embraced parenthood by welcoming their son, Finlay Monroe Kemp, in 1990.

In 1993, Kemp and Frost announced their separation, but their divorce was finalized on August 19, 1995, after she met Law on the set of their 1994 film Shopping.

Spandau Ballet musician appeared on the Rosebud podcast, where he told host Gyles Brandreth that he had to seek therapy to move on from their divorce.

When Brandreth asked him if the unbearable pain of separation turned him to intoxication, he responded, “No, in fact, the opposite. Therapy. Absolute opposite to the drug... I stopped drinking.”

“There's always that mixture, isn't there, of anger and then, you know, when you cry a lot, I guess. I think that's what you end up doing. And you write music. That's what I did.”

“I put my guitar away for four years in a box while I was doing my acting and various films. And that breakup had me reach for my guitar,” the Little Bruises crooner stated.

It is pertinent to mention that Gary Kemp dropped his debut solo album Little Bruises the same year his divorce from Sadie Frost was finalized. He sought inspiration from his failed marriage for the songs he included in the album.