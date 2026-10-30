GTA 6 sprint reportedly ends 25 years of button mashing

You've spent 25 years of Grand Theft Auto tapping X or A until your thumb aches. GTA 6 may finally let you stop. The GTA 6 sprint control has reportedly moved to a click of the left analogue stick, according to a creator who saw the game at Rockstar North.

Italian creator MikeShowSha, invited to a hands-off preview, says the default layout maps the sprint to L3 on PlayStation and a left stick click on Xbox. That replaces the repeated tapping of X or A that has defined the series since GTA III.

Rockstar hasn't published a full controller layout. The IBTimes report notes the final layout isn't confirmed. Treat this as a preview report, not an official spec.

According to Player One, the issue is whether you should press the stick down all the time or whether a single click would start the auto-run mode. Other sources suggest using one click to keep Jason or Lucia sprinting as long as you don't stop moving.

There have been no comments about keeping tap-to-sprint as an option. And this is what you need to know before the release.

Pressing the stick with a click would leave your right thumb on the camera controls. This way, it will be easier for you to manoeuvre through police car pursuits and shootouts when you need to move both the character and the camera simultaneously.

Some long-time players see tap-to-sprint as part of GTA's identity. Others worry that clicking L3 constantly could wear out controllers. The IBTimes report found no evidence linking the reported sprint input to stick drift.

GTA 6 launches November 19, 2026, on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, less than three weeks away. More controller details could land before then.