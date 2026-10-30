Julia Roberts' husband Daniel Moder makes rare public display of love on her special day

Julia Robert's husband Daniel Moder is expressing his love for his loving wife publicly.

​As the Oscar winning actress turned 59 on Wednesday, her cinematographer husband marked her special day with a gushing tribute along with their throwback glimpses from a past birthday party of Julia.

​Daniel penned, "Celebrating everyday… but October 28 the most."

​"More candles bring more joy," he gushed.

​"Love you so much," Moder added.

​In the throwback snippet, Julia can be seen standing in front of her lit cake while all dressed up.

​Daniel can also be seen in the picture looking at Julia with admiration and giving a smooch on her shoulder.

In response, Julia rushed to the comment section and expressed her love for Daniel with pink hearts and party-themed emojis.

For those unversed, Julia and Daniel first met in 2001 at the set of her film The Mexican, in which she starred opposite Brad Pitt.

​However, at the time Daniel was married and Julia was dating actor Benjamin Bratt.

​Their romance began after Julia broke up with Benjamin in 2001 and Daniel finalized his divorce in 2002.

​Julia said in an early 2000s interview with The Oprah Magazine, "He sorted his whole thing out, separate and apart from me and I sorted my life out, separate and apart from him. I think that's the only reason we were able to ultimately fall in love with each other and be together."

​The two got married in July 2002 and went on to welcome three kids.