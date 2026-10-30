Julia Roberts' husband Daniel Moder makes rare public display of love on her special day
Julia Roberts receives a loving message from husband Daniel Moder
Julia Robert's husband Daniel Moder is expressing his love for his loving wife publicly.
As the Oscar winning actress turned 59 on Wednesday, her cinematographer husband marked her special day with a gushing tribute along with their throwback glimpses from a past birthday party of Julia.
Daniel penned, "Celebrating everyday… but October 28 the most."
"More candles bring more joy," he gushed.
"Love you so much," Moder added.
In the throwback snippet, Julia can be seen standing in front of her lit cake while all dressed up.
Daniel can also be seen in the picture looking at Julia with admiration and giving a smooch on her shoulder.
In response, Julia rushed to the comment section and expressed her love for Daniel with pink hearts and party-themed emojis.
For those unversed, Julia and Daniel first met in 2001 at the set of her film The Mexican, in which she starred opposite Brad Pitt.
However, at the time Daniel was married and Julia was dating actor Benjamin Bratt.
Their romance began after Julia broke up with Benjamin in 2001 and Daniel finalized his divorce in 2002.
Julia said in an early 2000s interview with The Oprah Magazine, "He sorted his whole thing out, separate and apart from me and I sorted my life out, separate and apart from him. I think that's the only reason we were able to ultimately fall in love with each other and be together."
The two got married in July 2002 and went on to welcome three kids.
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