Secret row erupts in Meghan Markle, Prince’s home

One more reason just got added on top of the shaky foundation that the Sussexes are desperately trying to salvage in the UK, and if all does not go to plan Prince Harry might have to pull Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet from the UK for good.

A well-placed source is who shared this warning and made it public.

According to them the issue at hand is pretty clear, and its that one by one the couple is losing those they relied on. First being their rejected olive branches from the Sussexes, then came the lack of coordination with the Palace for King Charles and the kids. Finally, some warn Princess Eugenie might become the straw that breaks the camels’ back.

According to Closer Online, “they are being treated as though they aren’t there, it's no wonder Meghan is counting down the days until she can get back to California.”

On the flip side though, Prince Harry is all for ‘building on the momentum they've created’ and has made no effort to hide that he wants to get back out there and keep working on building their brand, especially after the way Nottingham went.

“As far as he's concerned, it would be crazy not to capitalize on all that goodwill and really establish a foothold for themselves in Britain again,” the insider even admitted. “He sees this as a huge opportunity and doesn't understand why they wouldn't want to make the most of it.” However, given their status as self-funded private citizens, Meghan is not holding the same excitement and, according to the source wants “the lion’s share” of her energy “needs to go to generating paid work right now. That means acting and most likely working on American projects, very likely in California.”

However, she “absolutely wants” philanthropy to be a part of her work.

However, one thing is clear, and that is that the Uk move was never advertised as permanent. Instead, their claim was that it was for ‘an extended period of time’. So since they “both agreed it’s best not to have the children moving around constantly,” the plan is to “keep the U.K. as their base for a reasonable amount of time,” but “she is by no means seeing this as a permanent arrangement,” they said before signing off.