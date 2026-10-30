Dax Shepard spills untold details about his fling with Kate Hudson before Kristen Bell marriage

Dax Shepard is dishing on his past fling with Kate Hudson, admitting he had a crush on the actress during her younger years.

​The 51-year-old actor, who is currently married to actress Kristen Bell, dated the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star in 2007.

​In the latest episode of his podcast, the Armchair Expert, Dax revealed that he "gave her 111 percent of any charm" he had when they were dating.

​"I just thought she was so f****** beautiful," Dax gushed.

​He further shared how he was wowed by Kate's good looks even before they dated and admitted he was shocked when they first met, "And I love [her movie] Almost Famous, and, oh my God, I can’t believe she’s here."

​Dax continued, "I remember leaving [the event] going like, ‘Well, this is as good a job as one can do.’ She’s married, who cares, but that was a great first showing. I just had a crush on her."

​Recalling their romance days, Dax noted, "From that night on, we were just together every single day. [We were] making out, f****** all day long."

​Elsewhere during the conversation, Dax revealed the major "stressor" in his marriage to Kristen is their kids.

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell

​"We have two children and they are going through puberty and that stressor ... throws the whole dynamic into a new zone that you have to figure out how, 'Okay how do we now navigate this?'" Shepard told guests Erin and Sara Foster.

​For those unversed, Dax and Kristen are parents to daughters Lincoln, 13, and Delta, 11.