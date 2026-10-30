Dax Shepard spills untold details about his fling with Kate Hudson before Kristen Bell marriage

Dax Shepard gets candid about his romance with Kate Hudson

By Maliha Javed
Published October 30, 2026
Dax Shepard spills untold details about his fling with Kate Hudson before Kristen Bell marriage
Dax Shepard spills untold details about his fling with Kate Hudson before Kristen Bell marriage

Dax Shepard is dishing on his past fling with Kate Hudson, admitting he had a crush on the actress during her younger years.

​The 51-year-old actor, who is currently married to actress Kristen Bell, dated the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star in 2007.

​In the latest episode of his podcast, the Armchair Expert, Dax revealed that he "gave her 111 percent of any charm" he had when they were dating.

​"I just thought she was so f****** beautiful," Dax gushed.

​He further shared how he was wowed by Kate's good looks even before they dated and admitted he was shocked when they first met, "And I love [her movie] Almost Famous, and, oh my God, I can’t believe she’s here."

​Dax continued, "I remember leaving [the event] going like, ‘Well, this is as good a job as one can do.’ She’s married, who cares, but that was a great first showing. I just had a crush on her."

​Recalling their romance days, Dax noted, "From that night on, we were just together every single day. [We were] making out, f****** all day long."

​Elsewhere during the conversation, Dax revealed the major "stressor" in his marriage to Kristen is their kids.

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell

​"We have two children and they are going through puberty and that stressor ... throws the whole dynamic into a new zone that you have to figure out how, 'Okay how do we now navigate this?'" Shepard told guests Erin and Sara Foster.

​For those unversed, Dax and Kristen are parents to daughters Lincoln, 13, and Delta, 11.

Maliha Javed
Maliha Javed is an entertainment journalist with one year of experience, covering celebrity controversies, viral moments, and trending stories. She navigates the fast-paced digital landscape, breaking down complex narratives into clear, engaging reports that keep readers informed and connected to the latest entertainment buzz.
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