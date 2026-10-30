Germany and Ukraine test armed ground robots to minimize frontline casualties

Germany and Ukraine have successfully completed initial integration tests combining German unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) with Ukrainian-built remote weapon systems, paving the way for active frontline deployment.

The joint initiative pairs ARX Robotics' GEREON uncrewed ground platform with ROBONEERS' SABER remote weapon station.

While unarmed variants of the GEREON platform have already been heavily utilized in Ukraine for logistics, wounded personnel evacuation, reconnaissance, and counter-drone missions, this new iteration adapts the modular platform for direct combat support.

Germany and Ukraine test armed ground robots to minimize frontline casualties

As reported, the SABER module can be customized with various armaments—including heavy machine guns and grenade launchers like the M2 and MK 19—allowing operators to manage fire support from a secure distance.

The technical milestones mark a major step in scaling Western-built robotic systems for high-intensity combat, with finalized operational configurations targeting field deployment.